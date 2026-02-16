India vs Pakistan: Massive Win Sparks Wave of Reactions
The powerplay was where India took the game away from them
Hyderabad: Reactions poured in from across the country after India registered an emphatic 61-run victory over Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup clash on Sunday, with cricket legends and political leaders alike praising the team’s commanding performance.
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy congratulated the Indian team on social media and praised the all-round performance that sealed qualification to the next round. "With this win, the Indian team qualifying for the Super-8 is truly commendable. I hope our team continues to achieve many more victories on the cricket field in the future and proudly flies the Indian flag high," he said in a post on X
Union Home Minister Amit Shah struck a familiar note on the rivalry’s outcome in a post on X. “Well played #TeamIndia Formats, places, and dates may change, but the result of #IndvsPak remains consistent. Congratulations to the entire team. #T20WorldCup,” he posted on X.
Union minister Piyush Goyal posted, “Team India dominated the field like true Dhurandhars! A brilliant performance, seamless teamwork and a powerful finish. Congratulations to Team India on a fantastic victory over Pakistan. Proud of our champions! My best wishes for the upcoming matches at T20 World Cup 2026.”