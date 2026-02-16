 Top
India vs Pakistan: Massive Win Sparks Wave of Reactions

16 Feb 2026 12:35 AM IST

The powerplay was where India took the game away from them

Indian Cricket fans let of flares and wave the national flag of India as they celebrate their team's victory in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage cricket match between India and Pakistan, on a street in Ahmedabad on February 15, 2026. - Photo by Shammi MEHRA / AFP

Hyderabad: Reactions poured in from across the country after India registered an emphatic 61-run victory over Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup clash on Sunday, with cricket legends and political leaders alike praising the team’s commanding performance.

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar highlighted the decisive early momentum that shaped the contest. “The powerplay was where India took the game away from them. Ishan Kishan in the first innings, and the clinical bowling we saw in the second innings, made all the difference. We were always in the driver’s seat. India rocked it tonight!” he said.


Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy congratulated the team for its all-round display, while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath linked the victory to festive greetings, sharing a Maha Shivaratri message alongside the scoreline.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy congratulated the Indian team on social media and praised the all-round performance that sealed qualification to the next round. "With this win, the Indian team qualifying for the Super-8 is truly commendable. I hope our team continues to achieve many more victories on the cricket field in the future and proudly flies the Indian flag high," he said in a post on X




Union Home Minister Amit Shah struck a familiar note on the rivalry’s outcome in a post on X. “Well played #TeamIndia Formats, places, and dates may change, but the result of #IndvsPak remains consistent. Congratulations to the entire team. #T20WorldCup,” he posted on X.



Union minister Piyush Goyal posted, “Team India dominated the field like true Dhurandhars! A brilliant performance, seamless teamwork and a powerful finish. Congratulations to Team India on a fantastic victory over Pakistan. Proud of our champions! My best wishes for the upcoming matches at T20 World Cup 2026.”

The win sparked widespread celebration on social media, with fans and public figures applauding India’s dominant showing against their arch-rivals.




