T20 World Cup Live: India Hammer Namibia by 93 Runs

India posted a challenging total of 209 for 9 in their allotted 20 overs after being put in to bat by Namibia. The innings ended with Arshdeep Singh being run out for 2 in the final over, leaving Varun Chakaravarthy unbeaten on 1.

Namibia produced a strong late comeback with the ball, picking up five wickets in the last five overs and conceding only 41 runs. Skipper Gerhard Erasmus was the standout performer, returning figures of 4 for 20 from his four overs, while JJ Smit claimed one wicket but went for 50 runs.

Earlier, India were powered by a blistering start from Ishan Kishan, who smashed 61 off 24 balls, and a fluent half-century from Hardik Pandya (52 off 28). Sanju Samson also contributed a rapid 22 at the top. Despite crossing the 200-run mark, India lost momentum towards the end as Namibia struck regularly after winning the toss and opting to bowl first.

India’s playing XI features Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah, while Namibia’s XI includes Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus, JJ Smit, Zane Green, Ruben Trumpelmann, Malan Kruger, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo and Max Heingo.