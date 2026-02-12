T20 World Cup Live: India Hammer Namibia by 93 Runs
India post 209-9 and bowl Namibia out for 116 in 18.2 overs to seal a 93-run win in Delhi. The chase never recovered after the middle order collapse, with Hardik Pandya taking 2-21 and Shivam Dube chipping in as the tail folded quickly. Namibia’s resistance ended with Zane Green last out for 11 as India close it out comfortably.
India posted a challenging total of 209 for 9 in their allotted 20 overs after being put in to bat by Namibia. The innings ended with Arshdeep Singh being run out for 2 in the final over, leaving Varun Chakaravarthy unbeaten on 1.
Namibia produced a strong late comeback with the ball, picking up five wickets in the last five overs and conceding only 41 runs. Skipper Gerhard Erasmus was the standout performer, returning figures of 4 for 20 from his four overs, while JJ Smit claimed one wicket but went for 50 runs.
Earlier, India were powered by a blistering start from Ishan Kishan, who smashed 61 off 24 balls, and a fluent half-century from Hardik Pandya (52 off 28). Sanju Samson also contributed a rapid 22 at the top. Despite crossing the 200-run mark, India lost momentum towards the end as Namibia struck regularly after winning the toss and opting to bowl first.
India’s playing XI features Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah, while Namibia’s XI includes Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus, JJ Smit, Zane Green, Ruben Trumpelmann, Malan Kruger, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo and Max Heingo.
Live Updates
- 12 Feb 2026 9:59 PM IST
Namibia’s chase faltered further as they slipped to 96 for 6 in 13 overs while pursuing India’s target of 209. Malan Kruger was the latest to depart, caught by Jasprit Bumrah off Axar Patel for 5 off 10 balls at 12.3 overs, deepening Namibia’s collapse in the middle overs.
Zane Green was unbeaten on 3 from 6 balls, with Ruben Trumpelmann on 1 from 2 deliveries, as Namibia struggled to build any momentum. They now need 114 runs from just 42 balls at a steep required run rate of over 16 an over.
India’s bowlers have completely turned the game around, conceding only 25 runs while taking four wickets in the last five overs. Axar Patel has led the charge with two wickets in his spell, while Jasprit Bumrah has kept things tight, giving away only 11 runs from two overs as pressure mounted on the Namibian batters.
- 12 Feb 2026 9:53 PM IST
India rip through middle order as chase derails
Namibia slumped to 88 for 5 in 11.3 overs while chasing India’s target of 209, losing four wickets in the last five overs as the chase began to unravel. Captain Gerhard Erasmus was the latest to depart, caught by Tilak Varma off Axar Patel for 18 off 11 balls at 10.1 overs.
Zane Green was unbeaten on 1 from 4 balls, with Malan Kruger yet to score from five deliveries as Namibia struggled to rebuild after a collapse. The required run rate has now climbed steeply to over 14 an over, with 122 runs still needed from 51 balls.
India’s bowlers tightened the noose in the middle overs, conceding just 27 runs while picking up four wickets in the last five overs. Axar Patel provided the key breakthrough with his economical spell, while Jasprit Bumrah continued to keep things tight from the other end. Namibia had won the toss and opted to bowl first.
- 12 Feb 2026 9:36 PM IST
Namibia slipped to 70 for 2 in 7.4 overs while chasing India’s target of 209, losing the key wicket of Louren Steenkamp just as the chase began to build momentum. Steenkamp was bowled by Varun Chakaravarthy for 29 off 20 balls at 7.1 overs, leaving Namibia at 67 for 2.
Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton was unbeaten on 11 from 9 balls, while captain Gerhard Erasmus had just arrived at the crease on 3 from 3 deliveries as the pair looked to rebuild. Namibia scored 49 runs in the last five overs but also lost two wickets in that phase, denting their rhythm.
India’s bowlers began to apply pressure through the middle overs, with Varun striking in his first spell and Jasprit Bumrah conceding just nine runs from his opening over. Namibia now require 140 runs from 74 balls at a required run rate of over 11 an over.
- 12 Feb 2026 9:29 PM IST
Steenkamp keeps chase alive as Bumrah comes into attack
Namibia reached 57 for 1 at the end of six overs in their chase of 210, with Louren Steenkamp continuing to score briskly at the top. Steenkamp was unbeaten on 29 from 16 balls, hitting three fours and a six, while Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton was on 4 from 5 deliveries as the pair added 24 runs from 14 balls.
The only wicket to fall so far was Jan Frylinck, who was caught by Shivam Dube off Arshdeep Singh for 22 off 15 balls, leaving Namibia at 33 for 1 in 3.4 overs. Namibia collected 55 runs in the last five overs, keeping the required run rate under 11 an over.
India brought Jasprit Bumrah into the attack at the start of the seventh over in a bid to tighten the screws, with Arshdeep Singh conceding 36 runs but picking up the lone wicket so far. Namibia still need 153 runs from 84 balls to pull off a challenging chase.
- 12 Feb 2026 9:21 PM IST
Steenkamp counters after Frylinck’s exit as chase gathers pace
Namibia moved to 48 for 1 in 5.2 overs while chasing India’s target of 210, with Louren Steenkamp keeping the scoreboard ticking after the early breakthrough. Steenkamp was unbeaten on 22 from 13 balls, while Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton supported him with 3 from 4 deliveries as the pair added 15 runs in 10 balls.
The opening partnership was broken when Jan Frylinck was caught by Shivam Dube off Arshdeep Singh for 22 off 15 balls, leaving Namibia at 33 for 1 in 3.4 overs. Despite the wicket, Namibia continued to score at a healthy rate, collecting 47 runs in the first five overs.
Arshdeep Singh has been India’s most expensive bowler so far, conceding 27 runs while taking the lone wicket, while Shivam Dube kept things tight with six runs from his opening over. Namibia still require 162 runs from 88 balls at a required run rate of just over 11 an over.
- 12 Feb 2026 9:11 PM IST
Steenkamp and Frylinck steady as Namibia start pursuit of 210
Namibia reached 15 without loss in 2.2 overs in their chase of India’s 209-run target, with openers Louren Steenkamp and Jan Frylinck providing a cautious start. Steenkamp was on 8 from 5 balls, while Frylinck remained unbeaten on 7 from 9 deliveries as the pair added 15 runs in 14 balls for the opening stand.
India’s bowlers began with controlled spells, with Hardik Pandya conceding just seven runs in his opening 1.2 overs and Arshdeep Singh giving away eight runs in his first over. Namibia still require 195 runs with a required run rate of just over 11 an over.
India had earlier posted 209 for 9 after being asked to bat first, riding on big contributions from Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya before Namibia clawed back with late wickets.
- 12 Feb 2026 8:40 PM IST
Wickets tumble late as Namibia pull things back at the death
India slipped to 206 for 8 in 19.3 overs after a flurry of late wickets halted their charge in the final overs. Rinku Singh was dismissed for 1 off 6 balls, caught by Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus off JJ Smit at 19.3 overs, leaving Varun Chakaravarthy to join the crease.
Namibia enjoyed a strong finish with the ball, claiming four wickets in the last five overs while conceding just 43 runs. Erasmus led the fightback with an impressive four-wicket haul, giving away only 20 runs in his four overs, while JJ Smit picked up a wicket despite an otherwise expensive spell.
Earlier, India’s innings had been built on explosive knocks from Ishan Kishan (61 off 24) and Hardik Pandya (52 off 28), which helped them cross the 200-run mark after being asked to bat first. Namibia had won the toss and opted to bowl.
- 12 Feb 2026 8:34 PM IST
Late surge continues despite Hardik’s dismissal as India cross 200
India powered to 205 for 5 in 18.2 overs after being put in to bat by Namibia, maintaining a strong scoring rate despite losing Hardik Pandya at a crucial stage. Hardik was dismissed for a well-made 52 off 28 balls, caught by substitute fielder Dylan Leicher off the bowling of Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus at 18.2 overs.
Shivam Dube remained at the crease on 23 from 16 deliveries, with Rinku Singh yet to open his account as India looked to finish strongly in the final overs. The last five overs yielded 69 runs for the loss of just one wicket, underlining India’s late acceleration.
Namibia’s best bowler has been Erasmus, who picked up three wickets for 19 runs in 3.2 overs, applying pressure through the middle and death overs. JJ Smit endured an expensive spell, conceding 47 runs from three overs. Namibia had earlier won the toss and opted to bowl first.
- 12 Feb 2026 8:00 PM IST
Namibia strike again as Tilak departs, middle-order wobble deepens
India slipped to 124 for 4 in 12 overs after losing another wicket in quick succession, with Tilak Varma dismissed for 25 off 21 balls. Tilak was caught by JJ Smit off the bowling of Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus at 11.5 overs, extending Namibia’s strong comeback in the middle overs.
Hardik Pandya remained at the crease on 2 from 5 balls, while Shivam Dube had just arrived without scoring. The latest wicket came soon after the dismissal of Suryakumar Yadav, as Namibia tightened their grip with disciplined bowling and sharp fielding.
Namibia’s bowlers have slowed India’s momentum significantly, conceding only 20 runs and picking up two wickets in the last five overs. Erasmus has been the standout, returning figures of two wickets for 13 runs from three overs, while Bernard Scholtz continued his economical spell with one wicket for seven runs from two overs. Namibia had earlier won the toss and opted to bowl first.
- 12 Feb 2026 7:41 PM IST
Namibia get crucial breakthrough after Kishan’s blistering knock
India lost a key wicket at 104 for 2 in 7.1 overs after Ishan Kishan’s explosive innings came to an end. Kishan was dismissed for 61 off 24 balls, caught by Ben Shikongo off the bowling of Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus. His innings featured six fours and five sixes and had put India firmly in control.
Tilak Varma was unbeaten on 20 from 11 balls, while Suryakumar Yadav walked in at the fall of the wicket. The Kishan–Tilak partnership had added 79 runs in just 30 balls, following Sanju Samson’s earlier dismissal for 22.
Despite the breakthrough, India continued at a rapid pace, scoring 78 runs in the last five overs. Namibia, who won the toss and chose to bowl first, finally managed to halt the run surge with Erasmus delivering an immediate impact ball.