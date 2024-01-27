India vs. England Test: Offline Tickets Now Available in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam:Eager cricket fans in Visakhapatnam can now purchase India vs. England Test match tickets offline at two designated locations: Dr YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in PM Palem and Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium. Ticket counters will be open daily from 10 am to 6 pm.

Dr YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium: Available until February 6.

Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium: Available until February 1.

2nd India vs. England International Test Match at Dr YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam from February 2 to 6.

Ticket Prices:

Per Day + Season: Rs.100 + Rs.400, Rs.200 + Rs.800, Rs.300 + Rs.1,000, Rs.500 + Rs.1,500

Free Entry: 2,000 students per day upon showing valid ID cards

ACA secretary S.R. Gopinath Reddy proudly stated, "Unlike any other state in the country, Visakhapatnam offers Lower Pavilion season tickets for just Rs. 1,500 – making this an unmissable experience for cricket enthusiasts!"