India U-19 Clinch ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Title

India U-19 produced a commanding all-round performance to defeat England U-19 by 100 runs in the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday. Riding on a breathtaking century by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, India posted a massive 411 for 9 and then bowled England out for 311 in 40.2 overs.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, India U-19 laid a strong foundation despite an early wicket. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played a sensational knock of 175 off just 80 balls, smashing 15 fours and 15 sixes at a strike rate of 218.75, completely dismantling the England bowling attack. Captain Ayush Mhatre contributed a steady 53, while Abhigyan Kundu (40) and Kanishk Chouhan (37 not out) added valuable runs in the middle and death overs to take India past the 400-run mark.

In reply, England U-19 began positively, with Ben Dawkins (66) and Ben Mayes (45) keeping the chase alive. Caleb Falconer fought a lone battle with a brilliant 115 off 67 balls, but regular wickets at the other end halted England’s momentum. India’s bowlers maintained pressure, with RS Ambrish picking up three wickets, while Kanishk Chouhan and Deepesh Devendran claimed two wickets each.

England were eventually bowled out for 311, falling short by 100 runs, as India U-19 sealed a comprehensive victory to lift the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 title in emphatic fashion.