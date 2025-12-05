India-SA ODI Teams Arrive In Vizag For Tomorrow’s Match

VISAKHAPATNAM: With the India-South Africa One-Day International series locked at 1-1, the two teams arrived in Visakhapatnam on Thursday for the crucial decider match on December 6.

India won the opening ODI in Ranchi before the South Africans bounced back to secure a thrilling four-wicket victory in Raipur and level the series. Now, with everything on the line, the teams are converging at the ACA-VDCA Stadium for practice ahead of their do-or-die match on Saturday starting at 1:30 p.m.

Both the India and South Africa teams arrived on a special chartered flight from Raipur on Thursday around 6 p.m. Pre-match conferences and practice sessions are scheduled for Friday.

City police commissioner Sankhabrata Bagchi said all security arrangements have been meticulously planned.

In the interim, the third batch of tickets released by the Andhra Cricket Association on Wednesday evening sold out within 15 minutes. The stadium has thus reached its full capacity of spectators.

Excitement in Visakhapatnam is being fuelled by the stellar performance of the star Indian batsman Virat Kohli, who has struck back-to-back centuries in the series.