India Reach 427/4 at Lunch on Day 2

New Delhi: Skipper Shubman Gill scored his ninth fifty as India reached 427 for 4 at lunch on day two of the second Test here on Saturday.

Resuming at overnight score of 318/2, India added 109 runs in the opening session while losing the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal (175) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (43).

Jaiswal and Gill (75 not out) were involved in a mix up that led to the opener being run out in the second over of the day, while Reddy became left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican's third victim.

Gill, who inched closer to his 10th century, and Dhruv Jurel (7 not out) were in the middle when lunch was taken.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 427 for 4 in 116 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 175, Sai Sudharsan 87, Shubman Gill batting 75; Jomel Warrican 3/83).