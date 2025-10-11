 Top
Home » Sports » Cricket

India Reach 427/4 at Lunch on Day 2

Cricket
PTI
11 Oct 2025 11:57 AM IST

Resuming at overnight score of 318/2, India added 109 runs in the opening session while losing the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal (175) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (43)

India Reach 427/4 at Lunch on Day 2
x
Shubman Gill (R) and his teammate Dhruv Jurel leave the ground at end of first session during the second day of the second and last Test cricket match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi (Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

New Delhi: Skipper Shubman Gill scored his ninth fifty as India reached 427 for 4 at lunch on day two of the second Test here on Saturday.

Resuming at overnight score of 318/2, India added 109 runs in the opening session while losing the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal (175) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (43).
Jaiswal and Gill (75 not out) were involved in a mix up that led to the opener being run out in the second over of the day, while Reddy became left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican's third victim.
Gill, who inched closer to his 10th century, and Dhruv Jurel (7 not out) were in the middle when lunch was taken.
Brief Scores:
India 1st innings: 427 for 4 in 116 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 175, Sai Sudharsan 87, Shubman Gill batting 75; Jomel Warrican 3/83).


( Source : PTI )
India West Indies test shubman gill Test cricket news 
India 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X