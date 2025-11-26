India, Pakistan Clubbed Together for T20 WC; Blockbuster Clash on Feb 15

Mumbai (AP): Defending champion India will play against Pakistan in Colombo after South Asian archrivals were drawn in the same group of T20 World Cup on Tuesday.

The ICC announced the groups and schedule of the mega event with 20 nations split into four groups of five teams each. Italy will be making its first appearance in a major cricketing event and is placed in Group C with England, West Indies, Bangladesh and Nepal.

The Group B comprises co-host Sri Lanka, Australia, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Oman. New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, Canada and United Arab Emirates are placed in Group D.

India opens the month-long tournament in Mumbai on Feb. 7 when it takes on United States before meeting Namibia on Feb. 12, Pakistan on Feb. 15 and plays against the Netherlands in its final Group A match at Ahmedabad on Feb. 18.

The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, which hosts Pakistan vs. India game, is one of the three venues in Sri Lanka along with Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo and Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

Pakistan, which plays all its matches in Colombo, also opens its campaign on Feb. 7 against the Netherlands, followed by games against United States on Feb. 10, India, and Namibia on Feb. 18.

The tournament which runs from Feb. 7-March 8 will be played on the same format as when United States and the West Indies hosted the event in 2024. Two top teams from the four groups will advance to Super Eight stage where they will be split into two groups of four.

The leading two teams from each Super Eight group advance to the semifinals. If India advance to Super Eight stage it will play its matches in Ahmedabad, Chennai and Kolkata. In case India plays the semifinals it will be hosted in Mumbai. The ICC has also shortlisted Colombo or Kolkata as the venues for the second semifinal in case Sri Lanka or Pakistan go on to qualify for the last four.

Ahmedabad will host the final, but if Pakistan qualifies for it, Colombo will host the final.

India won the last edition, beating South Africa in the final at Barbados and after the victory, captain Rohit Sharma retired from T20 format.

Sharma was named as next year’s tournament ambassador on Tuesday after leading India to victory in 2024. He is one of the few cricketers who have been part of two successful T20 World Cup campaigns, the first of which came in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007.

“I wish all the players the very best and hope they have a memorable time and enjoy India’s hospitality while taking back a lot of memories,” Sharma said.