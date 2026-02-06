India Pacer Harshit Rana Set to be Ruled Out of T20 World Cup

Mumbai: Young India speedster Harshit Rana is set to be ruled out of the T20 World Cup because of a knee injury sustained in a warm-up game with skipper Suryakumar Yadav admitting on Friday that he is "not looking good".Suryakumar didn't rule him out just yet, but dropped enough hints that one of head coach Gautam Gambhir's protege is unlikely to recover in time to play any of the matches, starting with the lung-opener against the USA on Saturday.

"Harshit Rana has not been ruled out yet, the physios are assessing him but he does not look good," Suryakumar said at the pre-match press conference here on Friday.

However, reliable sources in the Indian team asserted that Rana has no chance of recovering at any stage of the tournament.

Rana could bowl only one over in the warm-up game against South Africa in which he conceded 16 runs and then hobbled off the field with a knee injury.

Although Rana isn't a first eleven certainty with an economy rate of 10.60 in nine T20Is, he certainly would have been a handy inclusion in specific conditions. He is also a useful lower-order hitter.

In place of Rana, the pacers who could be in contention are Prasidh Krishna, and Mohammed Siraj among the experienced ones.

All-rounder Washington Sundar is already looking doubtful with a side strain and rib muscle tear.