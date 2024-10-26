India on Top of WTC Points Table Despite Series Loss Against New Zealand

New Zealand registered a historic test series win against India, beating the host by 113 runs and sealing the series 2-0 in the three match test series.





Apart from New Zealand, Pakistan recorded an historic test series win against England on Saturday, clinching the series 2-1.

This was India's first home series defeat after 12 years, the last time they were defeated was in 2012 by England. The loss against New Zealand dented India's chances for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

New Zealand jumped to the 4th spot from 5th place in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table with the win against India. The kiwis have PCT of 50.00. India, which is placed on the top of the table, has a PCT of 62.82, followed by Australia with PCT of 62.50.

















On the other hand, Pakistan have PCT of 33.33 with the win against England and they are now placed in the 7th spot on the WTC points table. England with a PCT of 40.79 is in seventh place.



India will play Australia in a five match test series starting from November 22. India have to win their third test match against New Zealand and also clinch the series against Australia to seal their spot for the WTC final.