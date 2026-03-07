T20 World Cup Finals India Vs NZ Match Winning Probability

Hyderabad: The world will turn its attention to the T20 World Cup finals in which India will face New Zealand on March 8 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The match is not just a final clash, but a chapter in the latest rivalry that has produced dramatic upsets, unforgettable knockout matches and intense tactical battles. India, which won all four group matches, suffered an explosive defeat in the hands of South Africa before qualifying for the knockouts after beating Zimbabwe and West Indies. On the other hand New Zealand which finished second behind South Africa was left for a favor from Sri Lanka to advance to the Semi-finals, after their super 8 fixtures against England and Pakistan with a small defeat due to the rains.

While India enters the match with a slightly stronger squad on paper, New Zealand's reputation as Giant-killers in global tournaments makes this final impossible to predict. Though below is the detailed probability and head to head records for the both teams.

In T20 Internationals, India holds an advantage with more victories overall, due to their strong performances in the bilateral series. However, the story changes automatically when the stage is ICC tournament as New Zealand always has the upper hand especially in global competitions, as it has dominated India in ICC Men’s T20 world Cup in 2007, 2016 and again in 2021 making it India’s one of the most difficult opponents in global tournaments.

Though India has 55-60 percent higher winning probability with stronger batting depth and match winning spin attack, while New Zealand’s chances stand close to 40-45 percent, reflecting the slight statistical edge India holds in overall T20 history.

In the overall T20 records India holds a dominant record against New Zealand with 18 wins out of 30 matches, while New Zealand has won 11 with one tie. New Zealand however has a 3-0 record against India in T20 World Cup tournaments. The data also shows New Zealand's exceptional bowling units in ICC events being historically strong in Knockout matches.