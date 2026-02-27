India Humble Zimbabwe, Stay in Race for Semis

Chennai: Much before Suryakumar Yadav strode out for the toss on Thursday, India had already heaved a sigh of relief. The calculators were put away and the net run-rate equation shelved, courtesy South Africa’s clinical win over the West Indies earlier in the afternoon. All that India had was a straightforward task: beat Zimbabwe and stay in the race for the semifinals. That clarity lifted a palpable pressure and India came out all guns blazing for a thumping 72-run victory here at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. Now, the final Super Eight clash between India and the West Indies at the Eden Gardens on Sunday will be a virtual quarterfinal.

India couldn’t have asked for a better way to bounce back after suffering a heavy defeat at the hands of South Africa. Contributions came from all those who batted as India piled on 256 for four, their highest total in T20 World Cups. Opener Abhishek Sharma, who had made three ducks in a row earlier, roared back to form with a 30-ball 55 and swashbuckler Hardik Pandya provided the fireworks with an unbeaten 50 off 23 balls. The capacity crowd was treated to a scintillating six-hitting show. India had a staggering tally of 17 sixes, their another Cup record, while Zimbabwe scored 11.

Opener Brian Bennett waged a lone battle for Zimbabwe, scoring an unbeaten 97 off 59 balls and hitting six sixes, but the mountainous target proved insurmountable.

Earlier, the new opening combination — the right-left pairing of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma — signalled intent from the outset. Samson, soon to don yellow in the IPL, was greeted with a roar by the Chepauk crowd and he reciprocated in style. The second ball he faced disappeared flat-batted over the ropes. Moments later, the towering Blessing Muzarabani was launched over long-on with authority.

Abhishek was no less fluent. In the third over, he carved out boundaries and then lofted Tinotenda Maposa over long-on. However, the highest opening partnership for India in this World Cup — 48 — ended when Samson pulled Muzarabani straight to deep midwicket. His 24 off 15 balls was a cameo, but it had already done its job. At 80 for one after six overs — their second-best Powerplay score in T20 World Cup history — the tone was set. Ishan Kishan (38 off 24 balls) enjoyed a slice of fortune on 26 when Tashinga Musekiwa grassed his switch-hit at point. India crossed the 100-mark in just 9.1 overs. The second-wicket stand between Abhishek and Ishan yielded 72 runs off just 42 balls.

India showed no inclination to ease up in the middle overs. On the other hand, Zimbabwe were sloppy in the field. Suryakumar was dropped on nine by Muzarabani. SKY went ballistic soon after. He danced down the track to Maposa and cleared long-off with disdain.

Abhishek’s impressive innings ended when a slower cutter from Maposa found Sikandar Raza in the deep. Suryakumar followed soon after, swatting Ngarava over deep midwicket before falling in the same over for a blistering 33 off 13 balls. Tilak Varma’s six over cover carried the team past 200 in just 16.4 overs.