India Face Tricky Zimbabwe in Must-Win Game

Chennai: The bells are ringing and it’s knockout time. After suffering a body blow from South Africa, heavyweights India will look to floor Zimbabwe with a lethal force to stay alive in their ICC T20 World Cup title defence. For India to remain in the race for the semifinals, the margin of victory will also matter, as the group appears headed for a two-way or even a three-way tie.

On paper, Thursday’s Super Eight clash at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium may look like a mismatch, but Zimbabwe have already proved they are capable of punching above their weight by packing off Australia in the league stage.

After humbling New Zealand in a bilateral series, defending champions India marched into the World Cup like a juggernaut. Then came the sudden jolt in their first Super Eight game, as South Africa ended India’s 12-match World Cup winning streak. The loss in Ahmedabad also exposed several cracks.

The top order is too left-heavy and opponents have exploited it to their advantage. The decision to bench left-arm spinner Axar Patel in favour of Washington Sundar did not work. Varun Chakravarthy, expected to strangle the opponents in middle-overs, was counterpunched and went for runs. The death bowling, too, missed its mark. With three wickets and an economy under four, Jasprit Bumrah was outstanding against the Proteas. But he needs more support from the other end. The onus is on mystery spinner Varun who will be making a grand homecoming and playing only his second international game at Chepauk.

Changes appear inevitable in the playing XI. Axar could return to strengthen the bowling attack. Rinku Singh, who missed training to be with his ailing father, may be replaced by Sanju Samson. The Kerala batter’s return could force a reshuffle in the top order. With 176 runs at a staggering strike rate of 193, Ishan has been India’s opening salvo. He is explosive, fearless and capable of seizing control in the Powerplay. Captain Suryakumar Yadav (180 runs in five matches) and Shivam Dube (158 in five) have supplied the muscle in the middle order. The duo took turns to pull India out of trouble in the league stage, counterattacking when the top order wobbled and ensuring the innings never lost momentum.

After topping their group in the league phase, Zimbabwe faced the harsh reality of the Super Eight stage when they were brought down to earth by West Indies in a heavy 107-run defeat.

Allrounder Brian Bennett, unbeaten in three of his last four innings with an astonishing average of 180, along with skipper Sikandar Raza, holds the trump card for Zimbabwe. Having taken 11 wickets in four games, Blessing Muzarabani is the second-best bowler in this edition.

Chepauk offered a good batting surface during the initial phase of the World Cup, with the lowest total in the previous six games here being 173. However, weather conditions have changed dramatically over the last week, with rising temperatures and increasing humidity. Dew could also play a significant role.