India-England T20 World Cup Semi-Final Shatters Global Digital Viewership Record: ICC

Ahmedabad: The second semi-final of the T20 World Cup between India and England set a new global benchmark in digital sports viewership, registering a peak concurrency of 65.2 million viewers on the JioHotstar, according to ICC.The blockbuster clash, which saw India defeat England to enter the final, recorded the highest peak digital viewership for any live event globally, underscoring cricket's unmatched ability to draw massive audiences in the Indian market.

"Second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has shattered the world record for digital viewership. The match between BCCI and England Cricket registered a peak digital concurrency of 65.2 million viewers on JioHotstar which is the highest for any live event across the world," ICC chairman Jay Shah posted on X.

He said the record highlighted the ability of marquee global cricket events to attract huge audiences while also crediting the tournament organisers and broadcast partners.

"This demonstrates the unparalleled capacity of marquee global cricket to aggregate Indian fans as well as the prowess of my team at the ICC and our partner JioStar in recruiting and engaging fans at scale," Shah wrote.

Calling it a landmark moment for the sport's global reach in the digital era, Shah added: "Proud moment for all of us as we set new global benchmarks in the world of sport, media and streaming."