India Dominate Pakistan in Blind Women’s T20 World Cup Clash

Colombo: Day six of the Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind 2025 delivered one of the tournament’s most eagerly awaited contests as arch-rivals India and Pakistan met in a high-intensity Match 10 at the BOI Grounds, Colombo. India entered the fixture unbeaten after four commanding wins, already assured of a semifinal berth. Pakistan, playing only their second match, carried strong momentum after a massive 200-run victory over Sri Lanka, adding to the global anticipation surrounding the clash.

Pakistan posted 135/8, with the innings anchored by a superb 66 off 57 balls from B3 Mehreen Ali. Her knock restored stability after an early collapse that saw Pakistan slump to 23/4 within six overs under pressure from India’s disciplined bowling and alert fielding. A brief six-run contribution from Esha Faisal was followed by a determined 44 off 38 balls from B3 Bushra Ashraf, who kept the scoreboard ticking with sharp running. Skipper Nimra Rafique added 8, but seven run-outs—triggered by India’s sharp awareness and precision—repeatedly disrupted Pakistan’s progress. Fifteen extras pushed Pakistan to a competitive total, though it remained heavily dependent on Mehreen and Bushra.

India’s bowlers kept a tight grip on the innings throughout. Phula Saren struck with timely breakthroughs, Anu Kumari controlled the middle overs, and Ganga Kadam built sustained pressure with economical bowling. India’s fielding stood out as the defining factor, with rapid pickups and direct hits consistently breaking Pakistan’s rhythm.

Chasing 136, India launched their pursuit with explosive intent. Skipper Deepika TC hammered 45 off just 21 balls at a strike rate of 214.29, giving India early dominance before falling to a run-out. Anekha Devi then took charge, crafting a magnificent unbeaten 64 off 34 balls—a display of timing, placement, and controlled aggression. Her innings kept India comfortably ahead of the required rate, as Pakistan’s bowlers struggled to contain the flow of runs.

With 12 extras assisting the chase, India cruised to another commanding victory, extending their unbeaten run in the tournament. Anekha Devi was named Player of the Match for her authoritative performance.