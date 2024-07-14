India Clinches T20I Series with 42-Run Win Over Zimbabwe

India secured a commanding 42-run victory against Zimbabwe in the fifth and final T20I of the series, held in Harare on Sunday. This win, highlighted by Mukesh Kumar's impressive four-wicket haul, saw Zimbabwe being bowled out for 125 runs.

Earlier in the match, Sanju Samson's crucial half-century guided India to a competitive total of 167/6. Zimbabwe's captain, Sikandar Raza, had won the toss and opted to field first, a decision that ultimately did not work in their favor.

With this victory, India has won the five-match T20I series 4-1. The Men in Blue will now prepare for their upcoming bilateral tournament against Sri Lanka, set to take place in Sri Lanka.