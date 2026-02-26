India Cannot Take Zimbabwe Lightly, Need To Be On Top Of Their Game: Anil Kumble

New Zealand kept their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign alive with a commanding 61-run win over Sri Lanka in the Super 8. Speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Haier Match Centre Live’, JioStar experts Russel Arnold and Anil Kumble assessed Sri Lanka’s inconsistency, New Zealand’s tactical execution, and India's challenge in the form of an in-form Zimbabwe side.

Speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Haier Match Centre Live’, JioStar expert Russel Arnold on Sri Lanka's ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 struggles:

“Sri Lanka should try to win their last Super 8 match against Pakistan and take some positives from this World Cup because their performances have been hot and cold for a while. However, they do have a core group of players they can take forward. There are several areas to fix. One is ensuring players stay on the right path. In a tournament like this, if your best players keep falling away, you are in trouble. They also need to bring in more skills and look deeper for new talent, especially in the power-hitting department. The game has evolved. Sri Lanka probably still have players suited to the T20 game of eight to ten years ago. The game has changed significantly in terms of skill and power. So yes, there are areas to fix. But there are also a few good players they can rely on to take them forward.”

Speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Haier Match Centre Live’, JioStar expert Anil Kumble applauded New Zealand's all-round display against Sri Lanka:

“It was a complete and professional performance by New Zealand in this Super 8 clash. We have seen them outfox opponents time and again, and this match was no different. Yes, they were struggling at 88 for 6 after 14 overs. But that 84-run partnership between captain Mitchell Santner and Cole McConchie brought them back into the game. That stand was brilliant and shifted the momentum towards New Zealand. Sri Lanka were never really in the contest. After losing Pathum Nissanka on the first ball of the chase, they were caught off guard. New Zealand read the conditions better. Even Rachin Ravindra mentioned that bowling at less than 85 km/h was generating more turn. New Zealand came prepared, assessed the conditions well, and executed perfectly. Sri Lanka were impressive with the ball but very poor with the bat.”

On how the New Zealand bowlers exposed Sri Lanka's batting weaknesses:

“The problem with Sri Lanka is that they don’t seem clear about what to do and what not to do, and they become clueless after a certain point. Look at the England game when they were chasing. They lost early wickets and the innings went nowhere. The options they choose and the shots they play are often not the right ones. Sometimes you wonder what they are thinking. That was the same feeling in this clash against New Zealand. New Zealand bowled wider of the stumps, and this strategy works well on slower pitches. It forces batters to reach for the ball, mistakes happen, and pressure builds. It was a well-thought-out plan from New Zealand. Sri Lanka had no answers. In terms of power-hitting, they lacked significantly. You need a solid start in the Powerplay and then build from there. That simply did not happen against New Zealand.”





On what India needs to defeat Zimbabwe:

“India need to play their natural, aggressive brand of cricket against Zimbabwe. But Zimbabwe are going to be a tough opponent, and they must be respected. They have delivered some strong performances. They beat Australia. They chased down 179 against Sri Lanka on Sri Lankan soil. They have convincingly beaten Australia. Their top four batters have been in excellent form. Their tall fast bowlers, Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans, have been outstanding with the ball, especially in the Powerplay. India cannot take them lightly. They need to be at the top of their game. Any individual who gets going must make it count. You cannot assume the next batter will do the job. In the T20 World Cup, there are no ifs and buts. You have to go out and deliver as an individual. So yes, you hope for the right result, but India must focus on doing what they need to do.”

Catch West Indies vs South Africa and India vs Zimbabwe in the Super 8 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, today, LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network