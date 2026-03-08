 Top
Home » Sports » Cricket

Remarkable Triumph': PM Modi Congratulates Indian Team For Winning T20 World Cup

Cricket
8 March 2026 10:56 PM IST

The prime minister said this victory has filled every Indian heart with pride and joy.

Remarkable Triumph: PM Modi Congratulates Indian Team For Winning T20 World Cup
x
India's Jasprit Bumrah, second left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of New Zealand's captain Mitchel Santner during the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, March 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian team on winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and said the remarkable triumph reflects exceptional skills, determination and teamwork.India won the T20 World Cup, defeating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final held in Ahmedabad.

"Champions! Congratulations to the Indian team on winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup! This remarkable triumph reflects exceptional skills, determination and teamwork. They have shown outstanding grit through the tournament," Modi said in a post on 'X'.
The prime minister said this victory has filled every Indian heart with pride and joy.
"Well done, Team India!" he said.


( Source : PTI )
T20 World Cup Final 
Rest of India Gujarat Ahmedabad 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X