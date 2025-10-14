India Sweep West Indies in Series

New Delhi: Shubman Gill basked in his first series win as Test captain after India swept the series with a 2-0 scoreline, thanks to KL Rahul’s flamboyant 58* that guided the hosts to a seven-wicket win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

In the opening hour of day five, Sai Sudharsan and KL Rahul resumed India’s 121-run chase with their overnight scores of 25 and 30. The duo remained circumspect initially before Rahul accelerated the innings, hitting a maximum over long-on off Khary Pierre and following it with a flick for four.

Sudharsan (39) attempted similar aggressive shots but was dismissed after sending a drive straight to Shai Hope off captain Roston Chase. In the battle of captains, Shubman Gill (13) tried to dominate with a six and a four but was eventually caught by Justin Greaves at mid-wicket while attempting a big hit.

Rahul continued to shine with sublime strokeplay, reaching his 50 with a sweep that allowed him to sprint for a double. Dhruv Jurel attempted an aerial shot but gave away a safe edge while also running a double. Rahul (58* off 108) eventually found the winning boundary as India clinched a seven-wicket victory over the West Indies.

The second Test began with India winning the toss and opting to bat on a batting-friendly Delhi pitch. Stylish opener KL Rahul fell for 38, but Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan forged a 193-run partnership for the second wicket. Vice-captain Jomel Warrican dismissed Sudharsan for 87(165), while Jaiswal continued scoring before a mix-up with captain Shubman Gill led to his run out on 175(258).

Gill remained unbeaten on 129(196), supported by Dhruv Jurel (44) and Nitish Reddy (43), as India declared at 518/5. In reply, Alick Athanaze (41), Shai Hope (36), and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (34) started positively but could not convert to big scores. Anderson Phillip resisted late with an unbeaten 24 off 93 deliveries as the West Indies were bowled out for 248 in 81.5 overs.

India imposed a follow-on, a move that drew criticism from fans. The West Indies top-order tried to stage a comeback, with John Campbell scoring his maiden Test century (118) and Shai Hope ending an eight-year Test century drought with 103(214). Captain Roston Chase contributed 40 off 72, and Justin Greaves (50*) and Jayden Seales (32) added 79 runs for the 10th wicket. The West Indies scored 390, setting India a target of 121.

India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early in the chase but remained composed to complete the series sweep.

Brief Scores: India 518/5d & 124/3 (KL Rahul 58*, Sai Sudharsan 39; Roston Chase 2-36) vs West Indies 248 & 390 (John Campbell 115, Shai Hope 103; Kuldeep Yadav 3-104).