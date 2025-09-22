 Top
Home » Sports » Cricket

India Again Refuse Handshake with Pakistan at Asia Cup

Cricket
Reuters
22 Sept 2025 7:14 AM IST

The Asia Cup has been dominated by headlines about India and Pakistan's first meetings on the pitch since the military conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours in May this year

India Again Refuse Handshake with Pakistan at Asia Cup
x
Umpires mediate between India's players Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill and Pakistani players Pakistan's Haris Rauf, Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

India captain Suryakumar Yadav once again chose not to shake hands with Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha at the toss ahead of their Asia Cup match on Sunday, as animosity between the bitter rivals rumbled on at the eight-team tournament.

The Asia Cup has been dominated by headlines about India and Pakistan's first meetings on the pitch since the military conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours in May this year.
India won the politically-charged Group A match by seven wickets last week, and their players refused to shake hands with their Pakistan opponents after the match.
Suryakumar dedicated India's victory to their armed forces, while several of his teammates took to social media to express similar thoughts.
Furious Pakistan considered withdrawing from the tournament to protest against match referee Andy Pycroft, who they say condoned unsportsmanlike behaviour by India.
They delayed their match against United Arab Emirates by an hour on Wednesday and only went ahead with the game after an apology from Pycroft and the assurance of an inquiry by the International Cricket Council (ICC).
India won the toss and opted to field first in the Super Four match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.
India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have qualified for the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup. The final will be played on September 28.
( Source : Reuters )
asia cup cricket Asia Cup Cricket Match handshake indian cricket team india pakistan cricket match 
United Arab Emirates 
Reuters
About the AuthorReuters

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X