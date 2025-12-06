Ind vs SA T20I: Tight Security, Robust Fire Safety Measures in Place for Barabati Clash

Bhubaneswar: With just days to go for the high-profile T20I between India and South Africa at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium on December 9, authorities have put comprehensive security and fire safety measures in motion to ensure a seamless and incident-free match day.

A three-tier security arrangement has been readied to manage the large crowd expected at the iconic venue. In addition, fire safety protocols are being strengthened to meet national standards for major sporting events.

Director General of Fire Services, Sudhanshu Sarangi, inspected the stadium and reviewed its fire preparedness. Senior officials accompanying him assessed exits, emergency access routes, fire equipment, and crowd movement areas to identify any potential vulnerabilities.

“We held detailed discussions with the Odisha Cricket Association to prepare for any eventuality related to fire hazards or other emergencies,” Sarangi said. “Around 350 fire service personnel will be deployed inside and around the stadium. Twenty-one fire tenders will be positioned strategically, and seven temporary fire stations will be set up exclusively for the match.”

To augment water availability, pumps will draw water from Gadagadia Ghat and other nearby sources. Two control rooms equipped with CCTV surveillance will monitor real-time developments and coordinate emergency responses.

Sarangi emphasized that responsibilities for all personnel have been clearly defined. “We are fully prepared to meet any challenge. Our priority is to ensure spectators enjoy the match in a safe, well-managed environment,” he added.

With heightened security and reinforced fire safety systems, authorities aim to deliver a smooth and secure experience for one of the season’s most anticipated cricket encounters.