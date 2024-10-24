IND vs NZ: Sunil Gavaskar Criticises Washington Sundar's Inclusion in Team

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar was not happy with the Team India playing XI for the second test against New Zealand.

Washington Sundar was picked for the second test, who was not even named for the whole test match series and Gavaskar said that Washington was brought into the team because they were worried about their batting.





Gavaskar also said that he would have picked Kuldeep Yadav as he can turn the ball away from the left-handers.

"The selection of Washington Sundar tells me that the Indian team was worried about their batting. He is in not just because of his off-spin but because he can get more runs at the lower order. Yes, I think there has been a lot of talk about the number of left-handers in the New Zealand batting line-up but if I had to do that then I would have picked another guy like Kuldeep Yadav, who can turn the ball away from the left-handers. He's pretty handy with the bat as well. Obviously, not as heavy-scoring as Sundar," Gavaskar said in commentary on Day 1.



New Zealand won the toss against and chose to bat against India and at the reporting, New Zealand were 113/2 in 35.4 overs on Day 1 with Ashwin picking both the wickets for India.