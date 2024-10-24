IND vs NZ: India 16/1 at stumps on Day 1 of second Test, trail New Zealand by 243 runs

Pune: India were 16 for 1 in their first innings in reply to New Zealand's 259 all out on the opening day of the second Test here on Thursday.Off-spinner Washington Sundar (7/59) took seven wickets as India dismissed New Zealand in the third session of the day. Veteran spinner R Ashwin (3/64) took three scalps.

Devon Conway (76) and the inform Rachin Ravindra (65) were the top scorers for the tourists.

In reply, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma (0) early. Youngsters Yashaswi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill were manning the the crease at stumps as the hosts trailed by 243 runs.

Brief scores:

New Zealand 259 all out in 79.1 overs (Devon Conway 76, Rachin Ravindra 65; Washington Sundar 7/59, R Ashwin 3/64)

India 16 for 1 in 11 overs (Shubman Gill 10 batting; Tim Southee 1/4).