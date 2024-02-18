IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal hits second double century against England

RAJKOT: India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal hit his second double century in successive Tests after he resumed his innings on day four of the third match against England on Sunday.



The left-hander, who retired hurt on 104 on day three, took a single off Joe Root to get to 200 in the second session in Rajkot.



He removed his helmet, kissed the India logo and raised both his arms to a cheering Sunday crowd that rose for a standing ovation.



Jaiswal, 22, has been in prolific form after he hit a match-winning 209 in the second Test and leads the batting chart in the five-match series with more than 500 runs.



He is playing his seventh match and 12th innings in a career that began last year with a debut knock of 171 in the West Indies.







