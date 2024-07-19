In and out of captain's favour

Amit Mishra, the veteran Indian spinner, recently shared his candid experiences during a YouTube podcast. He discussed the challenges he faced while representing the national team, particularly when MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli were captains.

Mishra stressed that “just playing good cricket isn’t enough” to impress selectors. Being liked by the captain matters significantly in team selection. Despite having an excellent rapport with Dhoni, he was told that he didn’t fit the combination for the Playing XI.

Mishra also recalled the incidents when he was unexpectedly omitted from the final XI after performing well in a Test match against Bangladesh in 2010.

He expected his recall when Kohli was leading the side after the retirement of Dhoni but time and again he was not given a chance as he expected but was ignored.

MIshra, however, is not the only one to have got this raw deal from the captains. Amit Mishra’s experiences shed light on the complexities of team selection in cricket. Let’s explore other cricketers who faced similar challenges:

Known for his middle-order batting, Rayudu had a stop-start international career. Despite consistent performances, the 38-year-old middle order batter faced selection dilemmas and controversies. He had tweeted his IPL retirement announcement and withdrew it quickly. Unhappy with the politics in Hyderabad cricket, he had skipped the Ranji Trophy match.