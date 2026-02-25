If Pakistan Reaches Semi-Final or Final, Ticket Holders in Kolkata and Ahmedabad To Get Refund

Dubai: Tickets for the semi-finals and final of the T20 World Cup went on sale on Tuesday with the ICC promising that if matches are forced out of Kolkata and Ahmedabad due to Pakistan's qualification, refunds would be issued to affected fans.

Kolkata will host the first semi-final and Ahmedabad is scheduled to be the venue of the final. There will also be a refund in case Sri Lanka qualifies and plays its semi-final against any other team apart from India. In such a scenario, their knockout game would be held in Colombo.

The tickets went on sale at 7pm IST on Tuesday.

Fans will be able to secure seats for the first semifinal on March 4, the second semifinal on March 5 and the final on March 8.

The first semifinal remains a floating venue arrangement with the match to be held either at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo or the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, while the second semifinal will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

If Pakistan qualify for the semifinals, they will play in semifinal 1 in Colombo on March 4. If Pakistan do not qualify for the semifinals, but Sri Lanka qualify and play anyone other than India, then Sri Lanka will play in semifinal 1 in Colombo.

If neither of those apply, or if India are drawn against Sri Lanka, then semifinal 1 will be played in Kolkata on the same date.

The final, meanwhile, will be played in Ahmedabad unless Pakistan reach the summit clash. In that instance, the final will move to Colombo.

Should tickets be purchased for a venue that doesn't end up hosting either semifinal 1 or the final, these will be refunded to the ticket-holder.

All tickets will be available to purchase at tickets.t20worldcup.com.