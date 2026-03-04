ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Sets Record With 500 Million Viewers in India

The ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, has created history as viewership in India has crossed 500 million — the highest ever for any T20 World Cup.

International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah revealed the milestone in a post on X. He also said that concurrent viewers on JioHotstar peaked at 60.5 million.

Shah also expects more records to be broken as the semifinals commence today, March 4.

“The journey of the @ICC #T20WorldCup 2026 began with the ambition to make it the most global and accessible cricket event ever. I am humbled that viewership for the event in India has crossed 500 million, the highest ever for any T20 World Cup in history. It was also heartening to see concurrent viewers on @JioHotstar hit a peak of 60.5 million. With the knockout matches of the tournament starting tonight, we hope that the immeasurable love our events receive from Indian fans helps break more records,” Jay Shah posted on X.