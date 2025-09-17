ICC Dismisses Pakistan's Objection

Dubai: Pakistan's cricket team on Wednesday refused to leave its hotel for the must-win Asia Cup group match against the UAE after the country's demand to have Andy Pycroft removed as match referee was rejected for a second time by the ICC.Pakistan had held Pycroft responsible for the embarrassment it faced after Indian players refused to shake hands following their match on Sunday as a mark of solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Pycroft will remain match referee for Wednesday's game and if Pakistan don't turn up, UAE will be awarded full points," well-placed sources in tournament told PTI.

A PCB source said the players "have been told to stay in their rooms and wait for further instructions."