ICC Cricket 4 Good Reaches 1,000+ Children at T20 World Cup 2026

The final Cricket 4 Good clinic was held at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, where Sri Lanka players connected with young fans in a celebratory closing session, marking the culmination of the initiative. The venue also hosted a clinic featuring Zimbabwe players, who engaged children through interactive cricket activities. In the city, the programme also featured a clinic at the Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground, where Ireland players connected with young participants through skill-based games and on-field activities.

Successful clinics were also conducted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, where players from South Africa, Canada and the UAE engaged young participants through interactive activities and informal meet-and-greet sessions. The sessions provided children with the opportunity to interact closely with international players, develop their skills, and experience the values of teamwork, and self-confidence.

In Chennai, the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium hosted a Cricket 4 Good clinic with the Netherlands team, where specially-abled children actively participated. At Eden Gardens in Kolkata, young participants connected with the Scotland team through engaging cricket activities and on-field interactions.

With all 20 participating teams stepping forward to support Cricket 4 Good, the initiative stood as a powerful example of the global cricket community coming together beyond competition. By engaging directly with young fans and embracing the spirit of inclusion, the teams helped transform the tournament into a platform for inspiration and positive social impact.

Cricket 4 Good is the ICC’s global Corporate Social Responsibility initiative and umbrella programme for community outreach, reflecting the ICC’s ongoing commitment to the Spirit of Cricket and its vision of making cricket the world’s favourite sport. Delivered in partnership with UNICEF, the initiative supports children’s rights, inclusion and wellbeing and works across key focus areas including nutrition and child development, water, sanitation and hygiene, quality education, adolescent empowerment, child protection and child health.