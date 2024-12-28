I could have got Konstas out 6-7 times in first 2 overs: Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah said on Saturday he "never felt" he was far away from a wicket even as Australia's 19-year-old Test debutant Sam Konstas went after India's champion pacer in what is a rare sight in international cricket.Bumrah said it was an interesting battle against Konstas on the opening day of the fourth Test but believed he could have got the better out on six-seven occasions in the first two overs.Konstas, who played some unconventional shots on way to an impressive 60 off 65 balls, hit Bumrah for two sixes during his knock. This was the first time in three years that Bumrah was hit for a six in Test cricket."I don't look at things that way. Yes, I have felt good and the results have been in my favour but I have bowled better in different places. This is how cricket goes, some days your execution might be off and you get wickets but some days your execution could be perfect but you don't get wickets. So I think it all evenly balances out," Bumrah told Channel 7."I have experienced heaps of it. I have played T20 cricket a lot, more than 12 years of T20 cricket."Bumrah, who has so far taken 24 wickets in the Border Gavakar Trophy 2024-25, added, "Interesting batsman (Konstas) as well and I always felt I was in the game, I never felt I am far away from a wicket."Initially I felt I could have got him out 6-7 times in the first two overs but that's how cricket goes, some days it pays off, it looks good, some days if it doesn't you might be criticising the same person."I love different challenges, always looking forward to a new challenge."Bumrah, who made his ODI debut Down Under, said Australia always brings the best out of him."It always brings the best in you. I came here on my first Test tour in 2018, I made my ODI debut here in 2016 as well, so it brings out a lot of challenges because the wickets are very flat, the Kookaburra ball does a bit with the new ball and then doesn't do anything."So your accuracy is tested, the weather sometimes can test your fitness, your patience, so everything is tested. So once you come out on top after that it really leaves you in a good space and you can become a better cricketer," said Bumrah, who returned figures of 4 for 99 in the first innings, here.Bumrah also praised Steve Smith, who scored 140 in Australia's first innings, terming him a challenging batter to bowl to."He (Smith) is always been a challenge. He is unorthodox, bit like me. He is not a conventional batter, someday he is shuffling someday not, so it brings out a new challenge. He scores in different area of the ground and so you have to be consistent and bowl good balls ball after ball."I always had good battles with him in all formats I played against him. Obviously, one of the greats of the game and in this format he is always difficult to bowl," he said.