Ind vs SA Women’s World Cup: India Creates History

India won the match and it's the time for a great celebration. India Women created history by lifting their maiden World Cup title with a commanding 52-run victory over South Africa in the final at Navi Mumbai. Chasing 299, the Proteas were bowled out for 246 despite a valiant century from Laura Wolvaardt.

Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma shone as all-rounders in the match — Shafali scored 87 runs and took 2 wickets, while Deepti contributed 58 runs and also claimed 2 wickets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Team India and tweeted, "A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence. The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports."




















