Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Hosts Special Dinner At His Residence For Team India

Indian cricket team head coach Gambhir hosted a special dinner at his residence on Sunday ahead of his side's ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Namibia on February 12 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajiv Shukla also arrived at Gambhir's residence. The defending champions, India, won their first group-stage match against the United States of America (USA) by 29 runs at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 7.

Coming to the match, after being asked to bat first, the Men in Blue made 161/9 in 20 overs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 8. Captain Suryakumar played a fantastic, unbeaten knock of 84 off 49 deliveries.



Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan (20 off 16 balls, with one four and two sixes) and Tilak Varma (25 off 16 balls, with three fours and one six) also chipped in with the bat.



For the USA, Shadley van Schalkwyk (4/29) and Harmeet Singh (2/26) were among the wicket-takers.



In response, the USA were restricted to 132/8 as they lost the match by 29 runs. Milind Kumar (34 off 34 balls, with four boundaries), Sanjay Krishnamurthi (37 off 31 balls, with two sixes and one four) and Shubham Ranjane (37 off 22 balls, with two fours and three sixes) played fighting knocks for their side.



For India, Mohammed Siraj (3/29), Axar Patel (2/24), and Arshdeep Singh (2/18) picked wickets.



After winning their opening group-stage match, the defending champions will next face Namibia at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on February 12.



T20 World Cup squad for India:

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.