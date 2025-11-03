From Missed Chance to World Cup Win: Head Coach Amol Muzumdar

Amol Muzumdar is one of the finest domestic cricketers and the current head coach of the Indian women’s cricket team. Today, he created history by becoming a World Cup–winning coach. Appointed as the head coach of the Indian women’s team in 2023, he guided them to their maiden World Cup title in 2025. Here are some lesser-known facts about Amol Muzumdar.

Despite having a great record, he never played for India, even though he was a contemporary of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and VVS Laxman.

Muzumdar played an important role in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy success, contributing significantly to the team’s victories.

Muzumdar studied at the same school as Sachin Tendulkar (Sharadashram Vidyamandir in Mumbai), and interestingly, both were trained by the same coach, Ramakant Achrekar.

Now, the Twitterati are all praises for head coach Amol Muzumdar. Here are some of the tweets.





Particularly happy for Amol Mazumdar!! For a man who dint get his due in his playing career receiving this much deserved tag of a WORLD CHAMPION!! Incredibly happy for him and his team!! ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/LrRBbqUOTi — Robbie Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) November 2, 2025





AMOL MUZUMDAR HIMSELF WAS 1ST CLASS LEGEND SCORING 10,000+ RUNS But he never got a chance to play for India !!



Today His name has been written in history Books 1st Indian Coach to win Women's World Cup 🥳🏆#ICCWomensWorldCup2025 pic.twitter.com/H7WwBkf3N6 — Navin Mittal (@NavinSports) November 2, 2025





Life has come full circle for Amol Muzumdar.



He is one of the greatest cricketers to never play for India.



He announced himself as the next big thing, scoring 260 on his Ranji Trophy debut for Mumbai.



He didn't stop there. He went on to score over 11,000 more and absolutely… pic.twitter.com/mQQCoCmrQG — Parth MN (@parthpunter) November 2, 2025





Amol Majumdar who couldn’t represent India at the international level, has now won the World Cup as the head coach. 🥹



- What an inspiring story!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HbK8pQ0d5L — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 2, 2025





AMOL MUZUMDAR - FROM MUMBAI, WON THE WORLD CUP AS COACH IN NAVI MUMBAI 😍



He couldn't play for India in International cricket but won the Women's World Cup as Coach, A beautiful moment in Indian Cricket. pic.twitter.com/WN3lCXhshh — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 2, 2025





Emotions of Amol Muzumdar right now, who couldn't play men's international cricket for India so he coached the women's team to win their first ever odi world cup: pic.twitter.com/uep1epQdZY — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) November 2, 2025



