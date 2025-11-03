From Missed Chance to World Cup Win: Head Coach Amol Muzumdar
Despite having a great record, Amol Muzumdar never played for India, even though he was a contemporary of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and VVS Laxman.
Amol Muzumdar is one of the finest domestic cricketers and the current head coach of the Indian women’s cricket team. Today, he created history by becoming a World Cup–winning coach. Appointed as the head coach of the Indian women’s team in 2023, he guided them to their maiden World Cup title in 2025. Here are some lesser-known facts about Amol Muzumdar.
Despite having a great record, he never played for India, even though he was a contemporary of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and VVS Laxman.
Muzumdar played an important role in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy success, contributing significantly to the team’s victories.
Muzumdar studied at the same school as Sachin Tendulkar (Sharadashram Vidyamandir in Mumbai), and interestingly, both were trained by the same coach, Ramakant Achrekar.
Now, the Twitterati are all praises for head coach Amol Muzumdar. Here are some of the tweets.