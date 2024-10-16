Hathurusinghe to Seek Legal Counsel Over Premature Suspension by BCB

Bangladesh’s head coach, Chandika Hathurusinghe, has been suspended by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on disciplinary grounds, sparking a legal battle as the Sri Lanka-born coach plans to challenge the decision.The 56-year-old former all-rounder received a show-cause notice from the BCB with only 48 hours' notice, far shorter than the standard period. Hathurusinghe is expected to remain in Dhaka for a few more days to consult with his lawyer before deciding his next steps.BCB’s new chief, Faruque Ahmed, confirmed the suspension while speaking from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, just before boarding a flight to Dubai for ICC meetings. "Hathurusinghe was entitled to 45 days of paid leave annually but took 67 additional days without providing a satisfactory explanation," Ahmed revealed.The board has also accused Hathurusinghe of misconduct toward players. One incident involved alleged physical abuse during last year's ODI World Cup in India. Sources claim the coach slapped a left-arm spinner—whose name has not been disclosed—during Bangladesh’s match against New Zealand in Chennai.The incident reportedly occurred when the player, assigned to deliver drinks to on-field batters, delayed in doing so. In extreme heat, this delay angered the coach, leading to the confrontation. It remains unclear whether the slap was intentional or a result of frustration.While former BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon did not take action at the time, the newly appointed chairman took a firm stance, terminating Hathurusinghe's contract early. The coach's tenure was originally set to run until the 2025 Champions Trophy.Efforts to contact the player involved went unanswered, with speculation that he may have been instructed to stay silent on the matter.Hathurusinghe’s suspension adds to the turmoil within Bangladesh cricket, and his legal challenge could complicate the situation further in the coming days.