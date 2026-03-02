Got ’Em, Says Gambhir

Kolkata: Having shepherded the team through to the semifinals, head coach Gautam Gambhir is relaxed but is not taking things lightly ahead of Thursday’s important Last Four clash against England in Mumbai.

However, much of the talk has revolved around Sanju Samson’s superb knock on Sunday night against the West Indies at Eden Gardens. The opener’s unbeaten 97 helped India to their highest successful chase in the tournament and earned them a coveted spot in the semis.

Gambhir was all praise for Samson. “He is a world class player. When the team needed him the most, he showed his true potential,” he said, adding, “this is a time for him to kick off with probably two more games to go, hopefully.”

“We always knew the talent Sanju had — not many have three T20 hundreds. We knew that whenever we needed him, he'd come and deliver. Against Zimbabwe (in the Super Eight stage) he got us the start we wanted in the first three overs. And today, again he showcased his talent,” Gambhir went on.

The coach was also pleased that Samson did not play risky shots during his knock, reassuring the Indian dugout. “He played normal cricketing shots and I never saw him muscle the ball… that is the kind of talent he has. When you know you’re in control of the game and are feeling good that’s what happens,” he said.

“The guy had a tough series against New Zealand (in the build-up to the World Cup) but we always knew the kind of potential he had. And most importantly, I thought the way he was batting in the nets was absolutely brilliant. So we’ve got two guys now, Ishan and Sanju, who are really good for the future of Indian cricket, especially since they can keep wickets as well,” Gambhir added.

Asked to comment on Samson’s composure under pressure, Gambhir said: “I think it’s down to experience and mental strength as well. When it comes to big games it’s all mental. It’s about how much pressure you can absorb. And I’ve always believed in one thing, the guys who absorb pressure best will have the best chance to win this competition. Today was a great sign that we were able to do it. As I said, 195 on any wicket on any ground is never easy (to chase) in a must-win game.”

Gambhir also stressed on the importance of partnerships in chasing down a huge target under pressure. “Partnerships are important, irrespective of the format. That stand between Sanju and Surya (of 58 for the third wicket) obviously settled the nerves. Then Tilak broke the game for us in the middle with that cameo (27 in a 42-run stand with Samson for the fourth wicket). Small partnerships can play a massive role and I thought it was a clinical run chase,” he said.

Gambhir also spoke about allround contributions being the recipe for success. “This is a team sport and for me Shivam (Dube’s) two boundaries in the penultimate over are as important as Sanju’s 97. Those small contributions actually help you win games. The big contribution makes headlines, the small ones are important too. That will be the philosophy going forward till I am there,” he concluded.