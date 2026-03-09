Global Cricketers Congratulate India After T20 WC Triumph
Several current and former players took to X to praise India’s dominant performance and consistent run throughout the tournament
International cricketers and former stars from across the world congratulated the India national cricket team after their emphatic victory over the New Zealand national cricket team in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
Several current and former players took to X to praise India’s dominant performance and consistent run throughout the tournament.
Former England captain Michael Vaughan congratulated India, describing the team as the best side in the tournament and praising their fearless batting approach.
Ex-England batter Kevin Pietersen also lauded the Indian side, noting that their aggressive batting display in the final made the contest one-sided.
Pakistan legend Wasim Akram praised India’s all-round performance and said the team deserved the title for maintaining high standards throughout the competition.
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi also congratulated the Indian team and acknowledged their strong batting lineup and disciplined bowling attack.
Australia opener David Warner applauded India’s consistency and extended his congratulations to the players for delivering a memorable tournament campaign.
South Africa fast-bowling great Dale Steyn praised the attacking style of cricket played by India and highlighted the team’s dominance in the final.
Meanwhile, former India stars including Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli also shared congratulatory messages online, applauding the team’s effort and describing the triumph as a proud moment for Indian cricket.
India’s victory sparked celebrations among fans worldwide, with social media flooded with congratulatory posts from cricketers, experts and supporters following the historic T20 World Cup win.