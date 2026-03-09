International cricketers and former stars from across the world congratulated the India national cricket team after their emphatic victory over the New Zealand national cricket team in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Several current and former players took to X to praise India’s dominant performance and consistent run throughout the tournament. Former England captain Michael Vaughan congratulated India, describing the team as the best side in the tournament and praising their fearless batting approach.



Well done @WasimJaffer14 .. Your team are too good .. The best white ball team in the world by a good distance .. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 8, 2026

Ex-England batter Kevin Pietersen also lauded the Indian side, noting that their aggressive batting display in the final made the contest one-sided.



Best team won the tournament! Best team by a mile too! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 8, 2026

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram praised India’s all-round performance and said the team deserved the title for maintaining high standards throughout the competition. Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi also congratulated the Indian team and acknowledged their strong batting lineup and disciplined bowling attack. Australia opener David Warner applauded India’s consistency and extended his congratulations to the players for delivering a memorable tournament campaign. South Africa fast-bowling great Dale Steyn praised the attacking style of cricket played by India and highlighted the team’s dominance in the final.



Well done India 🇮🇳

When you walk, talk and play the part, you often get the part too!

Congratulations, World Cup Winners X3 — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) March 8, 2026

Meanwhile, former India stars including Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli also shared congratulatory messages online, applauding the team’s effort and describing the triumph as a proud moment for Indian cricket.



Winning the World Cup twice in a row, the first time any team has done so in the T20 format. Totally deserving and rightful winners of the trophy.



What a fantastic performance by our team and a special brand of cricket on display.



Well done, Team India. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳🏆 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 8, 2026

India’s victory sparked celebrations among fans worldwide, with social media flooded with congratulatory posts from cricketers, experts and supporters following the historic T20 World Cup win.



