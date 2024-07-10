Gill leads India to 23-run win over Zimbabwe in third T20 to take 2-1 lead in series

HARARE, Zimbabwe: India captain Shubman Gill regained his form with a half-century as the tourists beat Zimbabwe by 23 runs Wednesday in the third Twenty20.

Gill scored 66 runs off 49 balls, including seven fours and three sixes, as India notched up 182-4 in 20 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad also scored 49 off 28 balls.

In reply, Zimbabwe finished with 159-6 as off-spin all-rounder Washington Sundar took 3-15 in four overs.

Dion Myers top scored for the hosts with 65 not out off 49 balls, including seven fours and a six.

India leads the five-match series 2-1. It won the second T20 by 100 runs, after losing the first by 13 runs.

The final two T20s will be played on Saturday and Sunday.