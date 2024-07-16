Gautam Gambhir Urges Rohit, Kohli, Bumrah to Play in Sri Lanka ODI Series

The newly appointed head coach of Team India is keen on having Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah for the Sri Lanka series.

It was speculated that like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja will skip the ODIs against Sri Lanka but according to media reports Gambhir has urged all the senior players to play three ODIs as the Indian team will be getting one more long break thereafter.Reports also suggest that all-rounder Hardik Pandya may skip the ODI leg of the Sri Lanka tour.According to a report in the Indian Express, Pandya won’t be part of the ODI squad for the Sri Lanka tour due to personal reasons.Hardik Pandya played a crucial role in India's T20 World Cup winning campaign.Senior Players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are abroad with their families.Team India squad for the Sri Lanka tour will likely be announced today. The tour comprises 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs. The series will commence with T20Is on July 27 and the ODIs will start on 7th August.