Gautam Gambhir Confirms Abhishek Nayar, Ryan ten Doeschate as Team India's Assistant Coaches

Mumbai: Team India's newly appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir confirmed the appointment of Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate as the assistant coaches.



Earlier, there were speculations that Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate will be appointed as assistant coaches and with Monday's announcement it has been officially confirmed.



Gambhir confirmed the appointment of Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate as assistant coaches at the press conference."Really happy with BCCI. They've agreed with most things I've asked for. The crux of the support staff will remain as they are. The rest of the staff will be finalised after the Sri Lanka tour. (For now) Abhishek and Ryan as assistant coach. T Dilip will continue as fielding coach. Sairaj Bahutule as interim bowling coach for the Sri Lanka tour," reported PTI quoting Gambhir.On the appointment of two assistant coaches, Gambhir feels that there could be assistant coaches working and focussing on all three departments rather than one specific department.Team India will play the 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is against Sri Lanka, starting on July 27 and ending on August 7.