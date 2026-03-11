Gautam Gambhir Aims to Build ‘Super Team’ After T20 WC Win

New Delhi: Following India’s record-breaking third T20 World Cup victory, head coach Gautam Gambhir said his focus is on building a “super team” rather than promoting individual superstars.

Gambhir made the remarks to ANI after India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs in the final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. With the win, India became the first nation to successfully defend the T20 World Cup title and also lifted the trophy as the host nation.

The Indian head coach emphasized that while the media often highlights individual stars, his role is to build a strong collective unit. He said fairness and equality within the squad are central to his approach.

Gambhir stated that he treats all 15 players in the dressing room equally and does not judge them based on runs scored, social media following, or the television ratings they attract. Instead, he focuses only on what each player contributes to the team and to the country.

He added that his ultimate goal during his tenure as head coach is to develop a “super team” that prioritizes teamwork over individual fame.

Since Gambhir took over as head coach, Indian cricket has seen a shift away from the earlier superstar culture. Veterans such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin retired from Test cricket after a prolonged slump during the first half of 2025.

Several prominent players — including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (now ODI-only players), Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, and Abhishek Sharma — have also returned to play domestic cricket. Many of them are participating after several years to maintain match fitness and form.