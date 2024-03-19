RCB Unbox 2024 Date, Ticket Price, Celebrities and Performers

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will host the Unbox event at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru at 4 PM today. The women's squad, who have won the first title in the franchise's history, will be one of the main draws at the event, even though the men's team will play ahead of the Indian Premier League. Smriti Mandhana’s team have won the Women’s Premier League title in the second season by defeating Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals.A number of the world's most renowned artists and entertainers will be present at the event, including vocalist Alan Walker, Raghu Dixit, Brodha V, Jordindian and Neeti Mohan. There are reports that Virat Kohli would also be attending the event.The unbox event was introduced by RCB to engage with their 12th man army - the fans and the event has also been used to launch jersey, introduce players, key personnels and also induction of hall of famers.The Unbox event tickets range from Rs. 800 to Rs. 4000. The tickets can be purchased from the RCB website and the RCB App. The event will be livestreamed through RCB website and app.