On a warm Thursday morning in Mumbai, the New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon took a memorable detour during his official visit to India. Accompanied by a touring contingent of players and media personnel, the PM graced the iconic Wankhede Stadium, adding a cricketing twist to his schedule.

The Prime Minister didn’t just enjoy the sights and sounds of the historic stadium; he padded up to face a few deliveries on the field. Among his "challengers" was none other than New Zealand's celebrated spinner Ajaz Patel. The PM's cricketing skills didn’t disappoint as he confidently executed a few square-cut shots, showcasing his latent talent with the bat.

The visit also included a warm reception by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president, Mr. Y. Ajinkya Naik, who welcomed the Prime Minister to the cricketing haven. A highlight of the tour was the unveiling of the Honors Board, where Ajaz Patel's name now proudly stands etched in history. The spinner’s remarkable achievement of taking all 10 wickets in an innings against India during the second Test in December 2021 remains a crowning glory in cricketing annals.

This visit not only added a personal touch to bilateral ties but also celebrated the universal spirit of cricket, uniting nations through the gentleman’s game.