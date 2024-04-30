From Gutka to Bathroom Fittings, Where's the Boundary for IPL Players?

One recurring theme in these advertisements is the endorsement of gutka products. Despite being banned in many states in India due to its detrimental health effects, gutka continues to find its way into the hands of cricketers who lend their faces to its promotion. Such endorsements not only send conflicting messages but also raise questions about the responsibility of public figures in promoting harmful products.





Another cringe-worthy aspect is the sight of IPL cricketers attempting to dance in commercials. While their prowess on the cricket field is undeniable, their moves on the dance floor often leave much to be desired. These ads, filled with awkward steps and forced enthusiasm, fail to impress and instead leave viewers squirming in discomfort.

Adding to the cringe factor is the spectacle of non-Indian players attempting to speak Hindi in advertisements. While their efforts are commendable, the resulting dialogue often comes off as stilted and unnatural, leaving native Hindi speakers scratching their heads in confusion. It begs the question of whether such attempts at cultural assimilation are genuine or merely a marketing ploy.

Moreover, IPL cricketers have been seen endorsing products completely unrelated to their field of expertise, such as bathroom fittings and mattresses. While there's nothing inherently wrong with diversifying one's endorsement portfolio, the disconnect between the cricketers and the products they promote can sometimes be glaringly obvious. It's hard to believe that a cricketer's prowess with a bat translates into expertise in selecting the perfect mattress or bathroom fittings.