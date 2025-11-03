Mithali Raj Hails BCCI, Jay Shah For Reforming Women's Cricket

Former India captain Mithali Raj hailed the Indian team for lifting the country's maiden ICC Women's World Cup trophy last night.

Taking to X, she posted: "When you give wings to a dream, dreams do come true."

She appreciated the girls for being brilliant and also acknowledged the support behind the victory, that was made possible with four years of planning and belief. "When Jay Shah Sir was the BCCI Secretary, the BCCI introduced initiatives that changed the course of women's cricket, from equal match fees and the Women's Premier League to a stronger domestic structure, India A tours, and a thriving U19 pathway."

She also applauded the ICC for continuing its efforts in shaping the women's game, after hosting the World Cup at home and increasing the prize poll to 13.88 million dollars, which is a four-fold increase.

"For every person standing behind a young girl who dares to dream of wearing India's colours, this is a pivotal moment, a reminder that dreams do come true when those dreams get the support they truly deserve."

She concluded her message with a heart emoji showing her love to the young girls, who proved their commitment and lifted the World Cup.