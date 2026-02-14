Fans Face Tight Checks As Colombo Gears Up for Cricket’s Biggest Rivalry

Police in Colombo are rolling out strict security for Sunday’s India–Pakistan T20 World Cup clash at Premadasa Stadium. Spectators will face zero tolerance for banned items such as musical instruments, helmets, jackets, bottles, large bags, alcohol, knives, drones, and electronic gadgets.

More than 2,000 officers—including regular police, traffic cops, and plainclothes intelligence staff—will be stationed around the venue. Entry points will have body checks and CCTV monitoring.

Traffic around the stadium will be tightly controlled, with restricted access on key roads and no general parking nearby. Instead, Park-and-Ride shuttles will operate from designated car parks. Several surrounding roads will be closed to prioritize pedestrian safety.

Police officials stressed that the measures are under direct supervision of the Inspector General of Police, aiming to ensure safety, smooth traffic flow, and national pride. They warned that any disturbances will be dealt with firmly under the law.