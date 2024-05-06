EXTRAORDINARY SPORTSMANSHIP

During an IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 11, 2024, Virat Kohli's intervention at the Wankhede Stadium silenced fans’ booing and mocking Hardik Pandya. It rather sparked a wave of applause for Mumbai Indians’ Hardik Pandya and fans are appreciating the gesture by the opposition team player all over the internet. In the world of sports, amidst the thunderous roars of cheering fans and intense competition on the field, there exists a powerful force that transcends team loyalties and nationalities: camaraderie and sportsmanship. From exchanging jerseys, appreciating the skills of the opponent, pushing the fellow athlete to not give up, addressing the injustice and hate towards fellow players to exhibiting support through consoling the defeated, sports is an arena for extending support and generosity.



Mark of Character Camaraderie, commonly defined as mutual trust and friendship among individuals, takes on a special significance, especially in the context of sports. An iconic moment in the NASCAR Cup series when Jimmie Johnson pushed Chase Elliott’s car, who ran out of gas, to finish his victory lap. This moment was even recreated in the animated movie Cars. On the field, athletes from opposing teams engage in fierce matches, pushing their physical and mental limits to achieve victory. Yet, amidst this competitive fervour, bonds of camaraderie often emerge, fostering a sense of mutual respect and admiration between players. It encompasses a spirit of generosity, humility, and graciousness in victory and defeat alike. Harish Dagar, head coach at Delhi Technology University and founder of Delhi Cricket Hub, says, “Athletes often tend to support each other as sports allow them to taste both success and failure, from the training ground to the match field. Beyond athletics, players become mentally and physically ready to face real-world challenges. Playing with fellow athletes teaches them a lot more about themselves.” Camaraderie and sportsmanship are not just lofty ideals. They are essential components of a healthy sporting culture. They promote a sense of community and unity among athletes, transcending the boundaries of nationality, race, and ideology.Mark of Character

PV Sindhu consoled silver medallist Tai Tzu Ying at the Tokyo Olympics while Ajinkya Rahane as India’s stand-in captain extended a gesture of calling Afghanistan’s captain Asghar Stanikzai and the team for a victory photo following their win against Afghanistan in a 2018 Test match. These instances exemplify how sports shape individuals' characters. In a world often divided by conflicts and differences, sports serve as a powerful unifying force, bringing people together under a common passion for competition and excellence.

Jaini Nandu, a sports and performance psychologist says, “Sports go beyond physical and tactical abilities. It fosters communication, cognitive, decision-making, and body language skills. Playing sports instils values that become intrinsic as one identifies with the ‘athlete’ identity, leading to a continuum shift from extrinsic to intrinsic motivation.” Recently, a 10-year-old kid told Jaini, “I lost a match and I feel guilty about it. I regret my performance.” Jaini says, “It is a harsh reality that kids today often succumb to the competitive pressure. From a very young age, they are rewarded when they do well but not rewarded when they don’t. Developing a growth mindset thus, becomes crucial. We help them and their parents unlearn and relearn how important it is to acknowledge and appreciate efforts.”

Yet, it's in these intense moments that athletes' true character emerges. Those who prioritise camaraderie and fair play exhibit strength and integrity, earning respect from peers and fans. It allows an athlete to instil valuable life lessons on and off the field. Virat Kohli gifted his bat to Mohammed Amir, a Pakistani batsman, exemplifies not just true sportsmanship but also, the personality of Virat Kohli beyond just an athlete.



Athletes are not just competitors; they are also role models who wield significant influence over their fans, particularly among impressionable youth. When players exemplify camaraderie and sportsmanship on the field, they send a powerful message to fans of diverse nationalities and backgrounds. Athletes showcase the values of tolerance, cooperation, and unity. They demonstrate that even amid intense competition, it is possible to compete fiercely while maintaining dignity, solidarity and respect for one another, transcending all barriers. Antonio Dias, football coach at Navi Mumbai Sports Association, says, “We teach our students discipline and fair play. It is important to acknowledge that sometimes fans go over the board and boo the players when they don’t perform well. However, seeing such camaraderie on-field brings a change in the perspective of dedicated fans to support the players.”