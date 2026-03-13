Rohit Sharma Is The Fittest, Meanest And May Be The Strongest : Aakash Chopra

Speaking on JioStar's 'Game Plan – Know Your Team', JioStar expert Harbhajan Singh urged former MI Captain Rohit Sharma not to be substituted as an Impact Player :

"Rohit Sharma has been used as the 12th man who just bats, but I feel that the kind of leader he has been, a player like him should be on the field. In tough matches, when you need to take certain calls, when a captain sometimes needs a shoulder to lean on, Rohit Sharma can do that for Hardik Pandya."

Speaking on JioStar's 'Game Plan - Know Your Team', JioStar expert Aakash Chopra highlighted how Rohit Sharma staying on for the full game will be beneficial to MI :

"Logically, if you are fit, you should play the whole game and not be substituted. Especially when you are batting second, you shouldn't come in as an impact player. An opener is not used to watching 20 overs of the match from the dugout. Opening batters are used to staying on the field, preparing accordingly and then hitting the ground running. Rohit Sharma is the fittest, meanest and maybe the strongest at this point in time, so he should be on the ground for all 40 overs. That's actually how Mumbai Indians will be able to make full use of Rohit Sharma."