“Everyone Went Out to Bat With Intent, Not Just to Survive”: Harmanpreet Kaur on India’s Semi-Final Triumph

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur lauded her team’s fearless approach and collective mindset after India’s thrilling win over Australia in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 semi-final. Speaking after the victory, Harmanpreet credited the team’s renewed intent and belief instilled by head coach Amol Muzumdar following their earlier loss to England.

“Everyone who went out to bat had the same mindset — not just to survive but to keep the scoreboard moving. That’s what made the difference,” said Harmanpreet. “When I came to the crease, Jemmy was already batting on around 30, and she told me, ‘We have to be there till the end.’ We trusted ourselves and focused on maintaining the run-rate, and that approach paid off.”

Reflecting on the mindset shift, Harmanpreet revealed how Muzumdar’s passionate message after the England match inspired the team’s turnaround.

“Sir was a little aggressive that day, but in a good way. Everyone took it positively because we knew it came from the right place,” she said. “We all trust him completely, and his message was heartfelt. After that, I spoke to every player individually — we knew what was expected of us, and we responded with intent.”

Harmanpreet also emphasized the importance of composure under pressure:

“Scoring 300-plus regularly doesn’t happen overnight. It’s the result of hard work and intent. Staying calm comes from experience — I’ve learned a lot from past losses. My family, especially my dad, helps me reflect and improve every time.”

JioStar expert Mithali Raj, speaking on ‘Rexona Cricket Live’, praised India’s spirited performance:

“This was a fitting World Cup semi-final — two top teams, India and Australia, going head-to-head. Jemimah Rodrigues’ knock was one for the ages, especially in a high-pressure situation. Her century held India together and took them over the line.”

Coach Amol Muzumdar shared his minimalist yet motivating message to the team before the game:

“There was just one line on the whiteboard — ‘We need one more run than them to win the semi-final.’ No long speeches. These players believe in each other, and we wanted them to express themselves.”

Catch the Final of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 as India take on South Africa on November 2 at 3:00 PM, LIVE on JioHotstar and the Star Sports Network.