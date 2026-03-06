English Umpires for World Cup Final

Ahmedabad: England’s Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf have been named umpires for the T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Sunday.

Illingworth will take charge of his second consecutive T20 World Cup final, having stood alongside Chris Gaffaney in 2024, when India won. It continues Illingworth's impressive recent record of appointments, having also stood in the 2023 ODI World Cup final and the 2025 Champions Trophy title round.

Wharf will oversee his first senior ICC World Cup final. He previously stood at the Women’s World Cup 2022 and Men’s World Cup 2023 events before he joined the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires last year.

The pair, who were together in the middle for New Zealand’s semifinal victory over South Africa on Wednesday, are supported by South Africa’s Allahuddien Paleker and Adrian Holdstock, who will be the third and fourth umpires respectively. Andy Pycroft of Zimbabwe is the match referee.

Paleker was elevated to the Elite Panel of Umpires alongside Wharf in March last year and has stood in six matches during the tournament.

The Officials

On-field umpires: Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf. Third Umpire: Allahuddien Paleker. Fourth Umpire: Adrian Holdstock. Match Referee: Andy Pycroft.



