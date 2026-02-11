England Opt To Bowl Against West Indies

Mumbai: England captain Harry Brook won the toss and opted to bowl against the West Indies in their T20 World Cup match here on Wednesday. Jamie Overton came in for Luke Wood in the England XI, while Roston Chase replaced Matthew Forde in the West Indies team.

Teams: West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph. England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.



