England Opt To Bowl Against West Indies

11 Feb 2026 7:00 PM IST

Jamie Overton came in for Luke Wood in the England XI

England's captain Harry Brook, left, and West Indies' captain Shai Hope shake hands after the coin toss of the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and West Indies in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. - AP

Mumbai: England captain Harry Brook won the toss and opted to bowl against the West Indies in their T20 World Cup match here on Wednesday. Jamie Overton came in for Luke Wood in the England XI, while Roston Chase replaced Matthew Forde in the West Indies team.

Teams:
West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph.
England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.


( Source : PTI )
