Shivam Dube, doubly confident

Ahmedabad: Having led India to victory in their last Group game against the Netherlands on Wednesday, allrounder Shivam Dube is soaking it all up and thinking of shouldering more responsibility during the next stage of the tournament.

Scoring 66 off just 31 balls and then taking 2 for 35 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday night, the 32-year-old made a firm statement of being an allrounder that the Blues can rely on.

Speaking about his turnaround from the last World Cup, Shivam said: “I figured out what I needed to do to be a better allrounder, so I prepared myself in all the departments ‑ batting, bowling and fielding. I worked really hard on my fitness, which has contributed to my all-around game. All credit to Gautam (coach Gambhir) and (captain) Surya because they have believed in me.”

“Also, it feels good to get my first half-century in a World Cup,” he added.

Explaining India’s batting strategy, he said: If we don’t get the start we want, then Tilak (Varma) and Surya (Kumar Yadav) will play a different game ‑ they bat according to the demands of the situation to take the team to the best possible position.”

He cited his own example from the match, in which he took 11 deliveries to score his first boundary before changing gears. “T20 is a pressure game, but as a batsman I know that if I am at 2 runs in 10 balls and get two sixes in the next five I can catch up with the rate. That thing always stays in my mind,” he said.

Awareness of the game, understanding the situation and playing accordingly is the key and Shivam is right up there. “You always learn. I have become a little smarter in such situations and am getting better. If you know that the bowler can bowl you a particular ball, you’ll be ready for it,” he said.

Talking of the side which always finds someone to pull them through tough situations, Shivam said: “In our team, all players are match winners. Anyone can hit big sixes on any day. I felt today was my day on which I need to push myself, back my strengths and stay till the end.”

India’s batting hasn’t fired collectively yet in the tournament but Shivam says the team is going into the Super 8s with poise. “We are getting the best possible scores, given the wickets. Like today, 190-plus on this wicket was not easy. The team is in good mode and thinking only about the next match (against South Africa) on the 22nd,” he said.

Shivam was also pleased with his partnership of 76 for the fifth wicket with Hardik Pandya. “It’s fun when both of us bat together, we talk a lot and enjoy ourselves. Since both of us are lefty-righty and power hitters the rivals are always on the backfoot a bit as it becomes difficult to plan for a left-right combination,” he said.